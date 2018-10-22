This Devil May Cry 5 Limited Edition will cost you over £6000

Capcom has revealed a handful of Limited Edition bundles for Devil May Cry 5 and they’re mighty expensive.

Exclusive to Japan, for the time being, the premium versions are now available for pre-order and include either Dante, Nero or V’s fabulous jackets, all of which cost a pretty penny.

Known as the ‘Ultra Limited Edition,’ the cheapest of which will include newcomer V’s coat, coming in at a toasty 600,000 yen (roughly £4000).

The second cheapest, if you can call it that, is Nero’s coat, which will cost you 750,000 yen, translating to about £5000. In terms of actual aesthetic, this one is probably our favourite aside from the obvious missing sleeve.

If you’re truly dedicated to demon-slaying fashion, you’ll want to shell out 900,000 yen for Dante’s iconic jacket, complete with needless straps and other trinkets. However, it will run you about £6100.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Of course, we’re hoping the Ultra Limited Edition also includes a copy of Devil May Cry 5 and a few other bonuses for such a ludicrous price, which we imagine it does.

Having played a recent build of the title at Gamescom 2018, it’s shaping up to the successor fans have been waiting over a decade for:

‘Devil May Cry 5 is a glorious return for the outrageous action series, showcasing all the important hallmarks while pushing the boundaries of what we expect from it.’

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

‘Nero controls with a demonic grace that has me itching to slay a bunch of demons, it’s just a shame we’ll have to wait until March 2018 to take the reigns as some of the world’s greatest demon hunters.’

Will you be picking up Devil May Cry 5 in 2019? What about some of these crazy limited editions? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.