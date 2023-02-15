 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This crucial Xbox update could save you money

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Xbox February update is now rolling out bringing potential energy bill savings for gamers.

The update brings the new carbon aware downloads feature announced by Microsoft last month. When enabled, it’ll mean game downloads and operating system updates will take place at night when the grid may be powered by lower carbon emissions.

The feature relies on regional carbon intensity data and Microsoft says it could decrease fossil fuel dependency, CO2 emissions and could result in energy bill savings.

Microsoft is the first console to offer this feature, but it is quite similar to Apple’s Clean Energy Charging feature, which will optimise iPhone charging when the grid uses cleaner energy sources.

It’s part of the revamped energy savings options Microsoft is offering gamers. The company says the Shutdown mode (aka Energy Saving) cuts power use by 20x compared to the quick-waking Sleep option. That will definitely save you money.

“For every two consoles that switch to Shutdown (energy saving) for one year, we will save the equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade,” Microsoft says today in a blog post.

Elsewhere in the update, Microsoft is enabling gamers to hide potentially distracting game art in favour of a solid colour block. “With this new feature gamers can hide game art so it will no longer replace the Home background each time you move to select a game tile,” the company said.

Xbox Hide Game Art

Xbox owners can now user the Google Home app as a touch remote for the console, adding to the existting Google Assistant voice capabilities. It means you’ll be able to turn the console on and off, control media and more via the app.

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Xbox Series X ‘Instant-on’ mode is a massive, wasteful power hog – study

Xbox Series X ‘Instant-on’ mode is a massive, wasteful power hog – study

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Xbox Series X Review

Xbox Series X Review

Jade King 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.