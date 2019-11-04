We haven’t got long to wait for the Motorola Razr 2019 reboot now.

The smart, modern-day version of iconic flip phone looks set to launch at an event on November 13 − which is next Wednesday − and ahead of the event we’ve been treated to what appears to be the first image of the phone being used in the real world.

Up until now, we’ve only seen leaked press renders and fan-made concept renders. The picture embedded above was posted to Chinese social network Weibo by a user called sunniton.

There’s no telling if it’s the real deal, or if sunniton snapped the picture themselves or sourced it elsewhere, but it shows off a device that looks pretty much exactly the same as the one that prolific tipster Evan Blass leaked on multiple occasions at the end of last week.

Look:

The picture on Weibo shows the Razr in its unfolded state, and the person holding it appears to be using it like a standard slate-style smartphone, albeit one with a chunky chin jutting out of the bottom edge.

Other than that, there’s not a whole lot else to report.

What does, however, look promising, is the lack of an obvious crease across the centre of the internal display. It’s really obvious on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, running right down the middle of the inner screen.

Let’s not get too excited just yet though. After all, this isn’t exactly the most high resolution smartphone leak we’ve ever come across.

Reports have claimed that the new Razr will be equipped with dual screens: a 6.2-inch, 2142 x 876 main display, and a 800 x 600 external display for simple actions and checking alerts quickly. It’s also expected to run Android 10, but it could cost a lot of money − more than £1000 by some estimates.

