This brilliant Huawei Watch GT Active deal will save you a tidy £65

A massive 33% discount on the Huawei Watch GT Active is currently available on Amazon, bringing the price of the attractive smartwatch down to just £134.99 for a limited time only. The Active would usually set you back £199.99.

It’s a tasty Amazon Prime Day 2019 discount, which will save you £65. If you’re not familiar with the Huawei Watch GT Active, it’s a spinoff of the Huawei Watch GT − which we awarded 3.5 stars out of five in our review. That means it’s good, but not quite one of the very best smartwatches on the market − but at this price, it’s a whole different package.

“As fitness trackers go, the Huawei Watch GT gets plenty right; it offers an attractive, comfortable to wear design and solid multi-sport tracking functionality,” is what we wrote in our review of the Huawei Watch GT.

“If you’re after a running watch that you’d be equally comfortable to wear at a fancy restaurant as you would on a climbing wall, then the Huawei Watch GT is a solid choice.”

For £134.99, you’ll get a very good-looking smartwatch that boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, continuous heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, GPS, 5 ATM water-resistance and outstanding battery life − we’re talking two weeks between charges.

There’s a multitude of sports modes too, including: triathlon, outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, outdoor walking, pool swimming, open water swimming, climbing, and trail running.

