 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Apple Music iPhone dock bug is actually quite rude

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A week or so ago I re-downloaded the Apple Music app for iPhone to test a feature, and it booted WhatsApp out of the dock at the bottom of the screen.

“Bit weird”, I thought. However, I soon dismissed the anomaly, thinking it may be the default position for one of Apple’s stock apps to take pride of place in the dock which appears at the bottom of every home screen.

Fast forward seven days and it seems that wasn’t a quirk of the operating system after all. It’s a bug, first spotted by an iOS developer named Kevin Archer. He said it’ll only replace third-party apps in the dock. In his case, it kicked out Spotify. How cheeky!

A report from TechCrunch found Apple Music also replaced first-party apps like the camera, while another developer found Safari had been booted out of the dock.

Is Apple doing this on purpose? Unlikely. The company has been allowing users to delete stock apps for years now and it’s unlikely the company would knowingly replace the apps users had preferred to put in the dock.

9to5Mac took a look into the iOS 15 code and saw nothing to suggest the company was playing dirty. I’m not sure I agree with the site’s overall conclusion though, otherwise why would the issue only begin surfacing now?

iOS 15 code analyzed by 9to5Mac indicates that there’s an internal iOS file with the default position of each app on the home screen, which is used to organize the apps after you restore your phone. It appears that Apple simply never tested what would happen if you reinstall a stock app from the dock after deleting it.

9to5Mac

It’s not clear whether the company will look to fix the situation in a forthcoming software update. Have you experienced the Apple Music bug? Let us know which app it kicked out at @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

iOS 16: 4 features we want in the next iPhone update and the latest leaks

iOS 16: 4 features we want in the next iPhone update and the latest leaks

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.