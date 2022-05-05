This Apple Music iPhone dock bug is actually quite rude

A week or so ago I re-downloaded the Apple Music app for iPhone to test a feature, and it booted WhatsApp out of the dock at the bottom of the screen.

“Bit weird”, I thought. However, I soon dismissed the anomaly, thinking it may be the default position for one of Apple’s stock apps to take pride of place in the dock which appears at the bottom of every home screen.

Fast forward seven days and it seems that wasn’t a quirk of the operating system after all. It’s a bug, first spotted by an iOS developer named Kevin Archer. He said it’ll only replace third-party apps in the dock. In his case, it kicked out Spotify. How cheeky!

A report from TechCrunch found Apple Music also replaced first-party apps like the camera, while another developer found Safari had been booted out of the dock.

Is Apple doing this on purpose? Unlikely. The company has been allowing users to delete stock apps for years now and it’s unlikely the company would knowingly replace the apps users had preferred to put in the dock.

9to5Mac took a look into the iOS 15 code and saw nothing to suggest the company was playing dirty. I’m not sure I agree with the site’s overall conclusion though, otherwise why would the issue only begin surfacing now?

iOS 15 code analyzed by 9to5Mac indicates that there’s an internal iOS file with the default position of each app on the home screen, which is used to organize the apps after you restore your phone. It appears that Apple simply never tested what would happen if you reinstall a stock app from the dock after deleting it. 9to5Mac

It’s not clear whether the company will look to fix the situation in a forthcoming software update. Have you experienced the Apple Music bug? Let us know which app it kicked out at @trustedreviews on Twitter.