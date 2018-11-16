This amazing PSVR bundle with Astro Bot Rescue Mission is now just £179.99

Have you been hoping for a PSVR deal this Black Friday? Now you no longer need to wait with this amazing deal for Amazon Black Friday.

Update: The PSVR Starter Kit on its own has now dropped in price to just £169.99 – perfect if you’ve already got some PSVR games on hand and just want to dive right in.

Anyone who’s been keeping an eye on recent PSVR deals knows that the standard fare is £199.99 for the Starter Kit with a game included, but not anymore. Amazon has released this incredible early Black Friday deal which nabs you the Starter Kit and the excellent Astro Bot Rescue Mission for just £179.99.

Best PSVR Black Friday Deal Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission This incredible bundle from Amazon contains everything you need for PSVR and also throws in the delightful Astro Bot Rescue Mission – all for the low price of just £179.99.

At £179.99, not only is it the lowest price that this bundle has ever been but also the best PSVR deal that I’ve come across in terms of sheer value for money, particularly when you consider that the PSVR headset was originally sold for £349.99.

If you’re wondering how PSVR stacks up against other VR headsets on the market, then here’s a snippet from our PSVR review: “Compared to the Oculus Rift it offers a far more comfortable gaming experience at a much lower price point. Against the Vive it may not offer the level of detail and immersion, but is pretty darn close and doesn’t require the installation of additional sensors in your home and will not demand as much space for many games, either.”

Since the PSVR was released, the system is now home to a much larger library of must-have games included Resident Evil 7, Superhot VR and the recent masterpiece that is Tetris Effect. Talking about the game at hand however, Astro Bot Rescue Mission plays like an old-school platformer but with a modern twist. We gave it 9/10 in our review, and said: “This is arguably PSVR’s biggest must-have game experience and a phenomenally good VR platform game.”

Building on the mechanics of other VR platformers such as Moss and Lucky’s Tale, Astro Bot Rescue Mission adds a greater degree of spectacle to its environments, making full use of the VR capabilities at hand.

Just remember that PSVR deals tend to fly off the shelves when word gets around, so don’t miss out on this brilliant bundle from Amazon at only £179.99.