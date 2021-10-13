This Acer Predator gaming projector will support a variable refresh rate

Acer has revealed it’s launching two new 4K projectors in its latest lineup, the GD711 and the GM712.

The GD711 will be one of the first projectors to support variable refresh rate (VRR) mode. This results in smoother visuals, especially when a game’s frame rate fluctuates.

The GD711 also packs in a couple more features; the LED projector has HDR10 support and can go up to 1450 ANSI lumens of brightness, alongside 4K resolution in standard mode.

It is worth noting that while in VRR mode, the resolution will fall from a 4K to 1080p resolution. However, you will also get a bump in your refresh rate, pushing it as high as 120Hz for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and up to 240Hz for PCs, with the ability to dynamically change the refresh rate when needed.

The GD711 projector will come in a variety of sizes, according to Acer, with the company recommending a 100-inch screen thrown from 8.85 feet away.

Meanwhile, the GM712 4K projector features a lamp-inspired design, and is a lot brighter and a little cheaper than the GM711.

With 3600 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 5000-hours lifespan in standard mode, the GM712 seems to be the little brother of the GD711, but still boasts a lot of the same features, including VRR, HDR10 support and up to a 240Hz refresh rate for PC.

The GD711 is expected to launch first in China next month, then in Europe in December for €1499. We’ll be sure to update this article when the pricing and availability come out for the UK and US.

The GM712, meanwhile, will also appear in China first, and will then come to Europe in January for €1399. We will be on the lookout for more information on this projector, and will update this article when we know more.