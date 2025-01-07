ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 brings Lenovo’s rollable OLED display to market

Lenovo is bringing its rollable laptop display concept to market with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 set to arrive this summer.

A standout announcement from a bumper crop of PC products from Lenovo at CES 2025, the Thinkbook Plus Gen 6 expands vertically from a 14-inch display to 16.7 inches.

The mechanical feature, which can be accessed by a dedicated keyboard key or by making a hand gesture to the webcam, offers the user 50% more screen real estate to work with.

It’s the first time we’ve seen the technology in the flesh since Lenovo brought a concept to Mobile World Congress almost two years ago. Now it’s set for a June release for the hefty price of $3,500 (UK price and availability TBC).

Lenovo reckons this will be ideal for business users, for instance, who need to see a lot more rows of the spreadsheet, or the writer who wants to see the full document without having to scroll. Furthermore, the extended aspect ratio does enable the stacking of two 16:9 windows.

Lenovo has pulled out the stops with this one as there’s been no sacrifice of display quality to enable the quirky, crowd pleasing design. The display is an OLED panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1600, although putting the motors in the hinge to work boosts the resolution to 2000 x 2350. The display also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with 400 nits of brightness. Furthermore, it retains a pretty slim profile at 19.9mm and weighs just 1.7kg.

The laptop isn’t just a gimmick either, it’s got it where it counts. It’s powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors that give it enough AI oomph to class as a Microsoft Copilot+ PC. There’s up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to a 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, and integrated Intel Arc X graphics too.

Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 ensures it’s future-proofed for emerging standards. Other than that, it looks like a pretty standard productivity laptop!

“Engineered for maximum versatility and reliability, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable combines the portability of a traditional laptop with the expanded workspace of a larger device,” Lenovo says in a media release.

“Its proprietary ThinkBook Workspace feature enhances user experience by enabling split-screen functionality and providing dedicated widgets for easy access to frequently used apps and tools. With a unique vertical laptop screen experience, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 also encourages better posture, reducing strain for professionals working long hours.”