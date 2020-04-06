Samsung is developing a new pair of Galaxy Buds, and leaked images show off a novel but strangely familiar shape.

Samsung is reportedly working on its third pair of Galaxy Buds, following up from the first-gen Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus with one major design twist.

Freshly leaked images, posted by WinFuture over the weekend, show off a brand new shape for the true wireless headphones. And, they sort of look like kidney beans.

If you noticed the comparison, you’re not alone. Samsung has reportedly given the earbuds the codename ‘beans’, meaning the company is well aware of which legume these particular buds resemble. The model number is SM-R180.

The headphones feature two small loudspeakers to improve audio, according to WinFuture, including an outside channel similar to that found on a subwoofer.

The new Galaxy Buds are around 2.8cm long, so they should fit snugly into the ear. The top half is designed to fill the upper part of the ear, while the lower part will position the integrated loudspeakers into the ear canal, hopefully blocking out ambient noise despite the lack of silicone ear tips.

The earphones come with multiple built-in microphones presumably to aid hands-free phone calls, but also perhaps to help pick up outside noise. There is also rumoured to be a sensor that will allow the buds to detect whether they are in the ear or not.

Unfortunately, not much else has been leaked as the headphones are still in the first phase of testing. This also means that there could be quite a few changes in store for these little beans before they hit the market, as well as the possibility they could be scrapped entirely.

While there has been no hint of a launch date for the new Samsung Galaxy Buds, rumours suggest they could reach shelves following the Galaxy Note 20 launch later this year.

