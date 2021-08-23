Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

There will be no Touch ID on the iPhone 13

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

As September approaches all eyes are on the likely release of the iPhone 13 – however it looks like one feature isn’t going to feature on Apple’s latest flagship.

It looks like Face ID will continue to be the only form of biometric security on iPhones for the foreseeable future.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writing in his Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), the iPhone 13 will not feature the return of Touch ID. This means there won’t be an in-display sensor or a physical fingerprint scanner on the phone Apple releases this year.

The report states that Apple’s end goal isn’t actually the return of Touch ID at all, but an in-display camera for Face ID.

Samsung has recently announced the Z Fold 3, a phone with a camera hidden behind the display. This still gives you a camera for selfies, but without the need for a notch or cutout ruining the immersive display. It seems like, if Gurman’s reporting turns out to be correct, that this will be Apple’s preferred route however a timeframe isn’t clear.

The desire for the return of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor has increased in the last year as mask-wearing has become far more common in light of the pandemic.

When wearing a mask, the Face ID cameras don’t function and a manual phone unlock is required. Apple addressed this somewhat with an iOS update that let Apple Watch users skip the unlock procedure. but it’s not the best solution.

In-display fingerprint sensors are commonplace on even budget Android phones now, however we’ve found them varied in terms of functionality. Phones like the Galaxy S21 series have good sensors, even if they remain slower than a physical sensor.

Apple is rumoured to be launching the iPhone 13 in September and it looks set to follow the blueprint set by the iPhone 12.

Expect a duo of Pro models, along with a mini version and a standard iPhone 13. New features could include a faster A-series chipset, 120Hz ProMotion displays and rejigged camera layout.

