These leaks may have just given us an early look at the Galaxy S22

We’re still a few months away from when we expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S22, but two leaks might have just given us an early glimpse at the smartphone’s design.

The first leak is a set of screen protectors that give us an idea of what to expect from the display on the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, while the second are images of tempered glass cut to fit the backs of the phones, giving us a premature look at the camera modules on each of the models.

Tipster Ice Universe shared photos of three S22 screen protectors on Twitter.

The images appear to confirm that Samsung will once again release three different sized models in the flagship series with punch hole selfie cameras in the top centre of each.

Meanwhile, leaker 8090 Digital Beauty (via Notebook Check) has posted images on social media site Weibo that seem to show off tempered glass designed to fit the rear cameras on each S22 model.

Image: 8090 Digital Beauty on Weibo

The cutouts for the S22 and the S22 Plus camera arrays look identical with three sensors stacked vertically on top of each other, while the cutout labelled S22 Ultra shows off five sensors with three large ones stacked vertically and two smaller ones stacked vertically to their right in a ‘P’ shape.

This year’s Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus shared similar looking camera arrays to this leak, with each including two 12-megapixel lenses and a 64-megapixel lens, while the S21 Ultra packed a 108-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel lens and two 10-megapixel lenses, along with a fifth sensor for improved AF performance, again with a similar-looking design to the one in this leak.

That said, we are expecting some changes in the camera next year. Twitter tipster @FrontTron has suggested we’ll see a 50-megapixel main lens instead of the 12-megapixel one and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens instead of a 64-megapixel one in the base models, almost flipping the sizes of the main and telephoto sensors around.

We’ve also heard from Ice Universe that the S22 Ultra could pack a 12-megapixel zoom lens, offering it a couple of extra pixels compared with the 10-megapixel one in the S21 Ultra.

You can visit our guide to the Galaxy S22 now to discover everything we’re expecting to see from the 2022 Samsung phone.