These latest Switch 2 leaks have us eager to get Christmas out of the way

Fresh details concerning the Nintendo Switch 2 console have emerged with an extra dash of verification, leaving us eager to get Christmas out of the way.

Information for Nintendo’s next hybrid console has been ramping up of late, but it’s always tricky to determine what’s reliable.

For example, a mysterious Redditor going by the name NextHandheld recently claimed to have a final retail unit of the Nintendo Switch 2 in their possession, which is impossible to verify. However, The Verge reporter Sean Hollister has just spoken to the leaker, and reckons that “they might be legit”.

The reporter has seen two photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 dock and one of the inside of a Switch 2 controller rail, with all the expected certification logos present and accounted for. This dock notably hasn’t appeared in the 3D leaks emanating from case manufacturers.

Details learned from (or rather confirmed by) this latest leaker include the affirmation of the Nintendo Switch 2 name, and the fact that the logo will be the old Switch icon with a ‘2’ alongside. If it ain’t broke.

Talking of keeping things the same, the leaker reveals that the dock will have exactly the same port selection as the Nintendo Switch OLED (pictured): two USB-A, one HDMI, one ethernet, and one USB-C port. It’ll also have a U-shaped kickstand.

One curious new feature here is that the kickstand has big feet around back, which looks designed to allow the Switch to lie horizontally. Given that the original leaker has made cryptic comments about whether the Switch 2 dock has a fan or not, the reporter speculates that this could facilitate some new side vents.

Extra cooling for a new docked power mode, perhaps? If the Switch 2 is going to drive a 4K output, as has been widely tipped, it might need such a thing. What’s more, the leaker says that the new Switch 2 dock is rated for 60W of power rather than the original’s 45W, so it’s obviously a meatier piece of kit.

Those rumours about a next-gen Joy-Con controller that relies on magnetic connectivity rather than those clunky rails? They seem to be on the money, judging from the fact that the image of the Switch 2 reveals no physical rail, but rather a hollow area with a 13-pin connector. The leaker claims that there’s a magnetic ‘click’ when you attach a controller, and that the release mechanism features a much larger button directly attached to the magnet.

Sticking with those troublesome Joy-Cons, arguably the biggest persistent issue with the original Switch looks to be solved. It seems Nintendo has switched to Hall Effect analogue sticks, spelling the end of stick drift. Again, we’ve heard this before, but it’s good to get that added verification.

Another exciting confirmation is that we will see the console officially announced in January. In which case, you can keep your Christmas – get me to the New Year, ASAP.