Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These great new Apple Pay features are rolling out today

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple Pay is turning ten years old and Apple is celebrating by rolling out some features that’ll make the contactless payment platform available in more places, and easier to use in general.

From today, you’ll be able to checkout with Apple Pay in third-party web browsers on desktop. Until now, the feature has only been available within Safari on computers, with users able to authenticate with Touch ID on a Mac or with a companion iPhone nearby.

AirPods 3 down to £139

AirPods 3 down to £139

A Very good deal is now available bringing the last-gen AirPods down to just £139. A £40 saving on the original price.

  • Very
  • Was £179
  • Now £139
View Deal

Now those capabilities will be available in the likes of Chrome or Firefox, when offered by retailers. Users will be able to authenticate the purchase by scanning a QR code on the payment page with the iPhone and iPad.

“At checkout, users will be prompted to use their iPhone or iPad to scan a code, and will then be able to securely complete the payment with Apple Pay on iPhone or iPad,” Apple says in a blog post today.

Elsewhere, Apple says the Tap To Provision can now be used to easily add NFC-enabled debit and credit cards to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay. So there’ll be no need to type in the long number and expiry date, etc.. It’ll all be done just by tapping the card to the back of the phone. Handy.

In a blog post today, Apple’s VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey says: “Beyond payments, we’re also advancing our broader vision of replacing users’ physical wallets with an easy, secure, and private digital wallet — Apple Wallet.

“Today, users can seamlessly and securely add and access eligible event tickets, transit cards, keys, government IDs, and more all from Apple Wallet. And we’re always looking for new ways to make using Apple Wallet convenient while delivering unparalleled security and peace of mind.”

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
What is Apple Pay Later?

What is Apple Pay Later?

Gemma Ryles 2 years ago
How to use Apple Pay

How to use Apple Pay

Jon Mundy 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words