These great new Apple Pay features are rolling out today

Apple Pay is turning ten years old and Apple is celebrating by rolling out some features that’ll make the contactless payment platform available in more places, and easier to use in general.

From today, you’ll be able to checkout with Apple Pay in third-party web browsers on desktop. Until now, the feature has only been available within Safari on computers, with users able to authenticate with Touch ID on a Mac or with a companion iPhone nearby.

Now those capabilities will be available in the likes of Chrome or Firefox, when offered by retailers. Users will be able to authenticate the purchase by scanning a QR code on the payment page with the iPhone and iPad.

“At checkout, users will be prompted to use their iPhone or iPad to scan a code, and will then be able to securely complete the payment with Apple Pay on iPhone or iPad,” Apple says in a blog post today.

Elsewhere, Apple says the Tap To Provision can now be used to easily add NFC-enabled debit and credit cards to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay. So there’ll be no need to type in the long number and expiry date, etc.. It’ll all be done just by tapping the card to the back of the phone. Handy.

In a blog post today, Apple’s VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey says: “Beyond payments, we’re also advancing our broader vision of replacing users’ physical wallets with an easy, secure, and private digital wallet — Apple Wallet.

“Today, users can seamlessly and securely add and access eligible event tickets, transit cards, keys, government IDs, and more all from Apple Wallet. And we’re always looking for new ways to make using Apple Wallet convenient while delivering unparalleled security and peace of mind.”