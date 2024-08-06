Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These Campfire Audio Astrolith IEMs look absolutely gorgeous

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Campfire Audio are a boutique headphone manufacturer based in Oregon, and we have quite enjoyed its headphones in the past, so we’re rubbing our hands in anticipation of its latest in-ear monitor.

The Astrolith (a word we honestly haven’t heard of before), is described by Campfire Audio as being the tip of the spear for what’s available in the IEM market, producing what Campfire hails as the “most refined and enhanced acoustic shaping experience available for audiophiles today.”

The Astrolith features a striking hand polished stainless steel finish, and inside the casing is a custom dual 14.2mm planar magnetic drivers that have been specially designed to support sub-low, low, and midrange frequencies, while a custom 6mm planar magnetic tweeter takes care of the high frequencies.

Campfire describes the Astrolith’s impedance as “incedibly flat”, for the most balanced and accurate sound possible. The use of planar technology reduces harmonic distortion ot less than 0.3%, with the even diaphragm movement of the IEM’s voice coil said to ensure it doesn’t warp or bend at high volumes.

The Astrolith’s accessories include a black leather folding wallet that’s handmade in Portugal, with a 3.5mm and 4.4mm TimeStream cable, a ‘Breey Bag Micro’ two-pocket mesh pouch, an IEM cleaning tool, lapel, and a selection of silicon and foam ear tips in small, medium, and large.

Pricing is £2199 / $2199 / €2399, and you can find the Campifre Audio Astrolith from retailers including Audiologica, Audio Sanctuary, and Amazon.

