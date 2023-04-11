These 5-star Sony earbuds are now at a bargain price

The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are among the best we’ve ever tested and now they’re on sale for a ridiculously low price.

Amazon is selling the ANC buds for £179. That’s almost a third, or £73 off the original £250 asking price for this five star-rated project.

Sony WF-1000XM4 now just £179 A pair of our favourite true wireless earbuds are currently 29% (£73) off at Amazon UK right now. You can grab the Sony WF-1000XM4 now cost just £179. Amazon

Was £250

Now £179 View Deal

With that fancy noise cancelling tech, you’ll get eight hours of battery life and 24-hours overall via the bundled charging case, which is also smaller than previous generation’s.

Our reviewer loved the Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earphones and praised the impressively rich sound, excellent noise cancellation, compact design, IPX4 waterproof rating and comprehensive feature set.

He concluded: “Sony find more improvements with their premium true wireless in the WF-1000XM4. It’s better in terms of and comfort; the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation is impressive, and they sound fantastic.”

We did feel Bose does noise cancellations slightly better, and the call quality can suffer in noisy areas. However, that doesn’t detract from how great this buds are. There’s also LDAC support for higher-quality audio files transmitted wirelessly.

The XM4 have been around for a couple of years now and there might be a reason for such a deep price cut. Sony is rumoured to be launching the WF-1000XM5 earphones in short order.

In some ways it’s the best time to buy the XM4, but until we know what Sony has in store for the next generation, it might be worth waiting for the XM5.