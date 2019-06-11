There’s a new version of the OnePlus 7 Pro coming very soon

If you’ve so far held off laying down the cash for the excellent OnePlus 7 Pro then this latest release might make you reconsider.

Announced during the phone’s reveal in May, the Almond colourway version of the phablet will finally go on sale on June 25. You’ll be able to pick it up from OnePlus directly or through John Lewis for £699.

Unlike the other varieties of the phone, there’s only one RAM/storage combination available here, thankfully it’s the high-end 8GB and 256GB option.

It’s important to note that OnePlus is calling this a ‘limited edition’ release. OnePlus has released previous phones in limited colours and they’ve sold out very quickly, so if you really want an Almond OnePlus 7 Pro we’d suggest acting fast.

We’ve had a play with the Almond OnePlus 7 Pro and it’s certainly a divisive hue. There’s a certain 70s disco vibe to it, with the soft gold back and contrasting sides. The closest similar phone colour is probably the gold iPhone XS – which happens to also be our favourite.

The rest of the phone matches the currently available Nebula Blue and Mirror Gray versions: Snapdragon 855 chipset, UFS 3 storage, Warp 30w charging and a trio of rear cameras. The best feature though is the 90Hz 6.7-inch HDR10 AMOLED display which is truly stunning. We’d even go as far as saying it’s the best display on any smartphone currently available.

In our OnePlus 7 Pro review verdict we said: “The OnePlus 7 Pro manages to innovate in one of the most competitive technology markets out there while still circumventing convention by undercutting the majority of the competition on cost. Even if wireless charging and water resistance aren’t part of the equation, It has one of the nicest displays you’ll find on a phone, is a superb performer, offers great battery life and the camera is always improving.”