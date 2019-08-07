There’s a new Stadia livestream later this month, and it’s all about the games

Google has unveiled plans for a Stadia livestream later this month, promising that the focus is going to be solidly on the games we can expect to see with the service’s upcoming game streaming service.

Google is calling their livestream series Stadia Connect, and it’s going to take place on Monday, 19th August, at 6pm in the UK. The stream is just an hour before the Gamescom Opening Night ceremony, which is also rumoured to feature some big-name Stadia announcements.

Google has already pushed out some 30 different games that will launch with the service, including Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and others. It’s also got deals with both Capcom, EA and Rockstar previously announced, although there’s no word on what those partnerships will cover in terms of games.

So far, the information revealed from Google Stadia has been somewhat underwhelming, but that’s because the details of games are often a lot sexier — at least for gamers — than the technology behind it. A strong line-up of games could make the £119 Founder’s Edition much more appealing when it launches at some stage in November.

A good mix of titles here is essential, they have plenty of shooters, but at the moment many people will be looking for a decent breadth of titles in a lot of different areas. For people who are already in the gaming ecosystem, Stadia needs to show why this instead of a regular console or a Steam library.

So, if you’re checking it out it’s fair to expect a bunch more games that will be coming to the service in addition to a concrete release date.

“Google Stadia still has so much untapped potential,” said Jade in her Google Stadia hands on. “I feel it’s still too early in the world of on-demand streaming for it to really capitalise on a huge audience.

“I’m willing to be proven wrong later this year, but seeing DOOM Eternal falter under optimal conditions has left me doubtful.”

