There’s just been a serious specs leak for the Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony’s modestly-sized but majorly impressive Xperia 5 line is about to receive a new addition, and a whole boatload of its specs have leaked before the launch. Here’s what they tell us about the upcoming Mark IV.

We’ve already seen plenty of rumours concerning Sony’s next flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV, but now we’ve been treated to some inside information about it’s slightly smaller sibling, the Xperia 5 IV — and while there are a few upgrades in store, quite a lot will rest intact from the Sony Xperia 5 III.

According to a post from a Chinese source on the social media site Weibo (via NotebookCheck), the device will have a display reinforced by Gorilla Glass Victus (rather than Gorilla Glass 6), and a “slight increase in battery capacity over its predecessor” (thought the exact capacity remains to be seen.)

However, the biggest of all the mentioned upgrades would be the installation of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor, a souped-up version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that’s one of the very fastest on the market right now. So despite the device’s relatively diminuitive size, it would undoubtedly be able to pack a real punch if this leak is true.

But apart from those key changes, it seems that much will remain the same from one generation to the next.

For one thing, the triple camera system seems set to remain the same, with a a 12-megapixel IMX557 main sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX363 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12-megapixel IMX663 sensor 3x optical zoom lens. What’s more, the new device will actually weight slightly more than its predecessor, clocking in at 180g rather than 168g.

The Xperia 5 III’s screen was a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio, HDR support and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, so we’d expect the Xperia 5 IV to be similarly well equipped, though the leak doesn’t go into that much detail about the display.

We’re expecting the Xperia 1 IV to launch in May of this year, so you might expect the Xperia 5 IV to arrive at a similar time of the year; however, it’s worth bearing in mind that the Xperia 5 III was unveiled in April but didn’t actually go on sale until October.

Of course, that means that we’ll probably to wait a few months more to find out whether these latest rumours ring true, but for the time being the indications seem to show that only a few tweaks are going to be made rather than a major overhaul.