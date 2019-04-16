There’s another great reason to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

As you may have learned from our recent hands-on, The next-gen modem inside the top-end Samsung Galaxy S10 5G isn’t the only reason to wait for the device to land on UK shores.

The Galaxy S10 5G also offers an improved camera array that adds an hQVGA 3D depth-sensing camera into the mix too, designed to aid aid augmented reality (AR) content and add extra blur to Live Focus images.

Now we’re getting word the camera array on the S10 5G not only outstrips the others in the range, but beats all but one phone on the market, according to the influential DxOMark website. The expert camera testers report the S10 5G is the first phone to receive a score of 100 or more for both the photo and video elements of the camera.

The 117 score for photos pairs with a 100 score for video, which averages out as an overall 112. That ties with the Huawei P30 Pro for the best score ever afforded to a mobile device.

The selfie camera earns a score of 97 overall (101 for photos and 90 for videos), which makes it the top dog in DxOMark’s rankings. The new scores beat the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which scored 109 overall and 96 for the selfie camera.

The site consistently tests exposure and contrast, colour, autofocus, texture, noise, flash, artefacts, zoom and bokeh under low light, indoor and bright light conditions ion order to come up with the store. Samsung is pretty pleased with the outcome and dropped a press release to brag about the scores.

The firm explains: “The Galaxy S10 5G features a professional-grade camera set-up with a total of six cameras – two on the front and four on the back. Its Dual Pixel AF Selfie front-facing camera takes next-level selfies, and the rear-facing camera benefits from Samsung’s Ultra Wide Lens, for those who want to create and share stunning content effortlessly.

“The Galaxy S10 5G also significantly upgrades the smartphone camera with a neural processing unit (NPU), to help with the perfect shot including the 3D Depth Camera. It accurately provides depth information by measuring the length of time for a light signal to bounce off subjects to deliver bokeh effects with Live focus video, measure objects with Quick Measure.”

Are you waiting for the 5G version of the phone to land? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.