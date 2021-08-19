There’s a special Pokémon Switch Lite coming very soon

During yesterday’s Pokémon Presents event, more details were revealed about the series’ upcoming games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including word of a new Switch Lite.

These games will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, with Diamond and Shiny Pearl launching on November 19 this year with Legends: Arceus dropping on January 28 2022.

The presentation also gave us some more information about the first Pokémon strategic team battle game, named Pokémon Unite. Alongside this, we were treated to news of special events that should be cropping up in Pokémon Masters EX and Pokémon GO, with added gameplay elements, customisation options and more Pokémon to look forward to.

Read on to find out the specifics about the three Pokémon games that will be gracing your Switch very soon, as well as the new Switch model that will be out later this year.

The Pokémon Switch Lite

A brand new Nintendo Switch will be available on November 6. The Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition will be to commemorate the launch of the three new games and will have a design on the back featuring a silver-coloured Dialga with a gold-coloured Palkia.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

These remakes will allow players to experience the original story and game features from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, first released all the way back in 2006.

You’ll be back in the Sinnoh region, meeting Professor Rowan and battling against Team Galactic. The region’s popular Pokémon Super Contests will be returning as Super Contest Shows, giving players the chance to socialise with other Trainers around the world in the Union Room.

You will also be able to customise your in-game experience, using the Capsule Decoration, adding something new to the proceedings.

Both games will be compatible with Pokémon Home next year.

Credit: Nintendo

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Legends: Arceus will be taking you back to a time before Sinnoh, back to life in the Hisui region when most humans and Pokémon didn’t actually get along.

You will be playing as a member of the Galaxy Expedition team, starting off in the Jubilife Village. As usual in the Pokémon games, you will get to explore new terrains and areas, and as the game progresses, players will be able to go on excursions where you can lead your team of Pokémon through harsh and unforgiving locales.