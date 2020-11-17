There’s a new version of the Pixel 4a – and it’s gorgeous

We were massive fans of the Pixel 4a when it was finally released a few months ago, however we weren’t too keen on the single, fairly bland, colour choice.

Well, Google has remedied this now with a new Barely Blue hue for the cheapest of its 2020 Pixel phones, although it seems like you’ll have to be in the States to buy it as we can’t find any mention of it on the UK Google Store.

The new colour, which is available only on the Google Store, doesn’t look like it’s going to be around for very long either. A banner advertising the new device states ‘while stocks last’ hinting that this won’t be joining the black version of the phone for full time.

Google has impressed us with its colour choices before and this blue option once again looks great. While we take issue with the Barely Blue name – it is most definitely blue – it adds some much-needed flair to an otherwise kind of dull phone design. There’s a nice pop of extra colour with the orange power button, too.

Everything else is exactly the same as the regular Pixel 4a and this colour isn’t available with the 5G version of the Pixel 4a or the Pixel 5. In terms of specs, you’re looking at a Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display. The camera is the real star though, easily performing better than anything else in this pice.

In our glowing 4 star Pixel 4a review we said, “If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone (£349/$349) with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…