There’s a new sheriff in Siri town – can he save Apple’s AI push from disaster?

We don’t often report on personnel reshuffles at tech companies because a) we’re not a trade publication and b) why should you as a tech lover primarily interested in products really care about that sort of thing?

However, this one is worth an exception. Because Apple is apparently looking to rectify its biggest product mis-step in many a year – in part by replacing the person in charge of the delayed Siri AI project. And it might mean you actually get to use it.

According to Bloomberg, there’s a new person in charge of Siri at Apple and he has a pretty good record at getting a difficult new product out of the door, which might that bode well for Apple’s efforts to not just catch up with Google Gemini, ChatGPT and others.

The report says Mike Rockwell, who had been the head of Vision Pro development, is in as the head of AI and Siri and John Giannandrea is out and loses control of the Siri team.

According to today’s report Apple CEO Tim Cook had “lost confidence” on the incumbent’s ability to achieve Apple’s goals in the sector, which are way behind schedule according to reports this month.

Apple had originally planned to offer the new, smarter Siri with the ability to recognise personal context and what’s on your display within the iOS 18 cycle. Now the company says it’ll arrive on the best iPhones in “the coming year”.

A spokesperson said: “Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT.

“We’ve also been working on a more personalised Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

Some commentators reckon there are security concerns, others say Apple simply hasn’t been able to build the features yet. Whatever the reason, there’s plenty in Mike Rockwell’s inbox. And let’s not forget the Vision Pro hasn’t exactly been a runaway success either.