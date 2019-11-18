Practically matching, nothing says Black Friday like a 50% discount on the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 speaker in its classic Phantom Black casing, now down to just £59.99 from an RRP of £119.

Although we’re still just shy of Amazon releasing its official showcase what is sure to be some of the best Black Friday deals available online, the online retailer giant is giving us a taste of what’s in store with some early Black Friday deals, including this stonking great saving on the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 speaker.

Best Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Black Friday Deal Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker - Phantom Black Lite Edition Practically indestructible, this Bluetooth speaker comes with an IPX7 rating, allowing it to be submerged up to 30 metres. Its shockproof design takes it over the edge and will keep the party going for up to 15 hours.

Usually setting you back a fairly high £119, you can now pick one up in Phantom Black for half its retail value, reduced to only £59.99 in this limited time only steal.

If you’re not ready to drop £139 on the latest in UE’s Boom series, we don’t blame you, especially at this Black Friday price. What’s more, the Boom 2 speaker is definitely still a worthy choice, owning a 4 out 5 star rating from us for a reason.

The ideal speaker if you like to take music with you wherever you go, especially if it happens to be particularly adventurous, it goes without saying the UE’s Boom 2 can take the rough with the tumble. Unwavering in its connectivity, its Bluetooth range stretches across 30 metres. Throw in its IPX7 water rating and there’s no need to worry about the UE Boom 2 getting a bit wet, able to be submerged for up to 30 minutes, no problem.

Whether the party takes you to the pool or the slopes, it goes without saying, then, that this UE speaker can take it. Even better, it will keep the party going long after dark with an impressive 15-hour battery life.

Designed in its smart Phantom Black colourway, the aesthetic is sure to keep in-tact, too, made to be shockproof as it goes on adventures with you.

Compatible with UE’s pairing technology, you can couple up with other speakers to build an even bigger sound with the PartyUp smartphone app. So if you already have one of the later models in Ultimate Ears’ selection of Bluetooth speakers, at £59.99, the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 is an excellent addition or a great place to start no matter how you look at it.

