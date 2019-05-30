A prominent leaker has shared a range of details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The biggest news is the prospect of more than one version of the phone.

A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will launch alongside the new Note 10, according to a new leak. The information was revealed in response to a render from another leak purporting to show the new Note 10.

The original leaker stated the render was incorrect and didn’t represent how the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro would look.

The tipster – named Ice Universe on Twitter – stated both of the rumoured models of Note 10 would feature a cut-out of the front display for one selfie camera lens. Samsung introduced a screen cut-out with the Infinity-O display on the Galaxy S10. These new renders differ from the S10 in that they show a centred camera cut-out rather than one located to the right of the screen.

Ice Universe claimed a number of other things about the upcoming Note phones in a series of tweets. The leaker brought up how Samsung had recently mass produced a new 5x optical zoom camera. However, they claim it will be not be used for flagship phones. They also noted the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s last phone to use its current camera sensor – a sensor it’s used on its main camera for four years – so, a new sensor is coming on the Galaxy S11.

Aside from these most recent leaks, Note fans may be in for more disappointment when the latest model comes around. The Note 10’s battery will only be slightly larger than the S10 Plus. Considering the Note usually has a larger screen than its S model cousins, users may have been hoping for a bigger battery bump.