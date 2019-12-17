There’ll be a huge OnePlus 8 teaser at CES 2020

OnePlus will unveil a new “Concept One” smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed the news in a statement confirming the phone will be a “proof of concept” rather than a consumer device. Lau claims it will be OnePlus’ first ever concept phone and that it is designed to celebrate the company’s six year anniversary.

But the release follows the same pattern as the company’s 2019 5G release. The firm unveiled a proof-of-concept 5G phone at MWC before releasing the full fat OnePlus 7 Pro 5G a few months later.

This means whatever features it has could be a sign of things to come with the company’s fabled next-generation OnePlus 8.

Sadly the release doesn’t clarify any details about what specific new features will be debuted on the proof-of-concept.

Related: The are the best phones money can buy

This means we’ll have to wait until January 7 when the company will unveil the phone at a “special event” at the Wynn Las Vegas at 10am (US time). Until then all we can do is speculate. It could be everything from a foldable phone concept to something completely unexpected.

We’re pretty excited to see what OnePlus brings to the table, despite the lack of detail. The company has a strong track record for bringing high end, early adopter tech to the masses.

The company made high refresh rate “Fluid AMOLED” screens a mainstream feature on its latest generation OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones.

This, plus a wealth of other great features, let OnePlus win phone of the year at the 2019 Trusted Reviews Awards. Hopefully it’ll bring something equally interesting to the table at with the OnePlus Concept One.

OnePlus is one of many companies to be hosting an event at CES at the start of January. Trusted Reviews will have a team of reporters and tech experts live at the event covering all the latest and greatest tech, so make sure to keep checking our homepage for a break down of all the big announcements.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…