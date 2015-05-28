There’s more than 1m Google Cardboard viewers doing the rounds

Google Cardboard was the surprise hit of last year’s Google I/O conference, now, 12 months on, the budget VR viewer continues to go from strength-to-strength.

With the Mountain View-based manufacturer having unveiled a second, larger Cardboard viewer during its latest developer conference, Google has revealed that there are already more than 1 million Cardboard units in consumers’ hands.

“Our goal with Cardboard was to make virtual reality available to everyone, and so we started with a piece of cardboard, some Velcro, added some lenses and a rubber band and, amazingly enough, that was all you needed to turn your smartphone into a fully functioning VR viewer,” Clay Bavor, a Vice President of Product at Google stated.

“There has been incredible excitement around Cardboard ever since.”

He added: “ Today, I am proud to say that there are more than 1 million Cardboard viewers out there in the world.

“It’s what we dreamed about when we folded our first piece of cardboard, immersive experiences like these for everyone.”

Highlighting how developers continue to push the perceived perceptions of the sub-£15 viewer, Bavor highlighted the hundreds of compatible apps, and dozens of spinoff units now available.

“What began as a single design has turned into an entire ecosystem of manufacturers making Cardboard in all shapes and sizes,” he explained.

“ There are over 100 apps on the Google Play Store that are compatible with Google Cardboard.

“People keep finding new and creative uses for Cardboard and VR.”



The new, second-generation Cardboard viewer has adopted a larger, 6-inch form to accommodated bigger smartphones, including the likes of the Nexus 6.

It has also moved a simpler, three-fold construction method and stripped out the magnetic button in favour of a bare-bones cardboard one.

