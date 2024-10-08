Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

There could still be a bit of a wait for the M4 Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Apple has been tipped to launch new versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio running on its latest M4 chip next year.

In the latest newsletter from Bloomberg journalist and perennial Apple tipster Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), he claimed that the Mac Studio M4 would arrive somewhere around the mid-point of 2025. Meanwhile, he claimed that the hotly anticipated Mac Pro M4 wouldn’t land until the second half of 2025.

It seems as if the Mac Studio M4 is in with a shout of a WWDC launch in June, then, while the Mac Pro M4 seems set for an autumn release around a year from now.

That’s quite a wait when you consider that the M4 chip was first announced in early May this year alongside the latest iPad Pro models. There’s something a little odd about the idea that Apple’s tablet range will have been running on more advanced hardware than its high end desktop computers for a year to 18 months.

Of course, the M2 versions of these pro computers have only been available since June of last year. From that perspective, a two year gap seems pretty reasonable.

Both of these updated Mac products are likely to have access to the brand new and heavily souped up M4 Ultra chip, which hasn’t shown its face as yet. The current iPad Pro runs on the plain M4.

Expect to see new M4 versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac before both of these desktop update some time this month. The MacBook Air M4 should follow in early 2025, if reports are to be believed.

In our 4.5-star review of the iPad Pro M4, we called the new chip’s performance “predictably fantastic”, while we noted that the new and improved neural engine was likely to come into play once Apple started rolling out its much anticipated AI features. Those are set to start arriving from later this month.

