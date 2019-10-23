There’ll be plenty of 5G phones to choose from next year

Xiaomi is planning to release more than 10 − 10! − 5G phones in 2020.

Xiaomi’s share price has been in a downward spiral over the last year, with competition increasing in the Chinese phone market. The company is now planning to buy back £1.5bn worth of shares and upgrade its product range, Reuters reports.

At the World Internet Conference on Sunday, in Wuzhen, China, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said: “People in the industry fear that next year 4G models won’t sell, this is a step you have no choice but to take. So we hope that operators can speed up their expansion of 5G base stations.”

Lei said that demand for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, Xiaomi’s second 5G phone, far exceeded the company’s expectations. It now intends to launch 5G phones at other price brackets and build on the success of the Mi 9 Pro.

We haven’t yet reviewed the Mi 9 Pro, but here’s what we wrote when the handset was announced last month: “It’s only Xiaomi’s second 5G handset, but it nevertheless promises to be a high-performer. To match the super-fast mobile connectivity, the Mi 9 Pro will have a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, while the 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 48-megapixel triple rear camera could make it a strong all-rounder for your consideration.

“The 5G mobile data standard is enabled by a 7 antenna design, which should ensure a strong reception across all mainstream bands, regardless of how it is being held.

“According to Xiaomi, the Mi 9 Pro 5G can hit a top download speed of 1.78Gbps, over ten times as fast as that of the standard Mi 9, at 150Mbps. The Snapdragon 855 Plus chip should also ensure speedy performance when browsing or gaming, with a prime core clock speed of 2.96GHz.”

