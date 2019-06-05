The Xiaomi Mi 9T isn’t what we were expecting – here’s why

Freshly-discovered Geekbench listing reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is a familiar face under a different name — here’s what we know about the new phone.

The Geekbench performance of the Xiaomi Mi 9T confirms that it is none under than a redubbed version of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 (reports GSMArena). Presumably, the expected Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, will therefore be the K20 Pro. We’ve closely followed the release of the latter, which sells in China and India, so we know exactly what to expect from the Mi 9T; below are all the details.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T version tested on Geekbench had 6GB of RAM, and Android 9. But we also know, based on K20 specifications, that it will have a Snapdragon 730 chip, and a 6.39-inch 1080 x 2340 resolution screen. The camera will be a triple lens affair: 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto (with 2x optical zoom), and 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. Its neat 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera is a standout design feature that catches the eye, looking similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The differences between the standard and Pro editions are not as drastic as you might think. The K20 Pro is endowed with the same screen and camera, but has the more powerful Snapdragon 855 processor on board, and an Adreno 640 GPU instead of the Adreno 618. So if the K20 Pro is released as the Mi 9T Pro, we’d expect the same internal upgrades and a price bump to match.

All the listed specifications look very promising, and we hope they’ll be enough for Xiaomi to continue its record of impressive budget smartphones. We gave the Xiaomi Mi 9 an impressive 5-star rating in our review, lavishing praise on its versatile camera, and the excellent performance and screen. Yes, the most impressive aspect of the device was its flagship-busting price of £499 ($635).