The Xbox Series X inspired mini fridge will soon be available for pre-order

Have you ever been gaming and wished you were closer to the kitchen? Xbox has fixed that issue, with the Series X inspired fridge.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X-shaped mini-fridge will be officially available to pre-order next week from 19 October 2021.

These are actually the first Xbox fridges that you can buy from Microsoft, though the company did give away a couple of full-sized ones in a competition last year.

It will cost you a cool £89.99 over here in the UK, and you’ll be looking at a $99/€99 price tag over in Europe, America and Canada.

The mini fridge should be arriving at some point in December, though no official dates have been revealed just yet, with Microsoft teaming up with various retailers; Game in the UK, Target in America and Canada and Micromania, Toynk or GameStop in Europe.

If you’re interested in the specs of the fridge, so to speak, it can hold 12 canned drinks and has two shelves inside the door. Plus, you can actually hook up your devices to charge using the USB port, as well as an included DC power adapter to keep it portable.

Promotional footage for the fridge also mentions ‘Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture’, so we can only imagine that this fridge will do a good job keeping things cool.

And we have to admit, out of all the companies out there, it makes sense that Xbox would be the first to start selling fridges, as it’s been a long-time joke that the boxy console bears resemblance to the kitchen appliance.

And if you want to see even more jokes aimed at the shape of the Series X, check out the limited edition console below, with a design of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to purchase this version of the Series X, as it’s only available through a competition celebrating the launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. But at the very least, it’s a mighty sight to behold. Unfortunately, it’s not available in mini fridge form.