 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xbox Series X inspired mini fridge will soon be available for pre-order

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Have you ever been gaming and wished you were closer to the kitchen? Xbox has fixed that issue, with the Series X inspired fridge.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X-shaped mini-fridge will be officially available to pre-order next week from 19 October 2021.

These are actually the first Xbox fridges that you can buy from Microsoft, though the company did give away a couple of full-sized ones in a competition last year.

It will cost you a cool £89.99 over here in the UK, and you’ll be looking at a $99/€99 price tag over in Europe, America and Canada.

The mini fridge should be arriving at some point in December, though no official dates have been revealed just yet, with Microsoft teaming up with various retailers; Game in the UK, Target in America and Canada and Micromania, Toynk or GameStop in Europe.

If you’re interested in the specs of the fridge, so to speak, it can hold 12 canned drinks and has two shelves inside the door. Plus, you can actually hook up your devices to charge using the USB port, as well as an included DC power adapter to keep it portable.

Promotional footage for the fridge also mentions ‘Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture’, so we can only imagine that this fridge will do a good job keeping things cool.

And we have to admit, out of all the companies out there, it makes sense that Xbox would be the first to start selling fridges, as it’s been a long-time joke that the boxy console bears resemblance to the kitchen appliance.

And if you want to see even more jokes aimed at the shape of the Series X, check out the limited edition console below, with a design of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to purchase this version of the Series X, as it’s only available through a competition celebrating the launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. But at the very least, it’s a mighty sight to behold. Unfortunately, it’s not available in mini fridge form.

You might like…

Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you upgrade with BT

Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you upgrade with BT

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Apple Music could be making its way over to the PS5

Apple Music could be making its way over to the PS5

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode battles the undead of Stalingrad

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode battles the undead of Stalingrad

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
November will be a huge month for PSVR owners with free games aplenty

November will be a huge month for PSVR owners with free games aplenty

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat measures for Warzone and Vanguard revealed

Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat measures for Warzone and Vanguard revealed

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This Acer Predator gaming projector will support a variable refresh rate

This Acer Predator gaming projector will support a variable refresh rate

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.