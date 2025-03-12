Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xbox handheld could be a reskinned Asus ROG Ally X

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The smoke is seemingly clearing on Microsoft’s future Xbox hardware plans this week with a new report claiming Asus has been enlisted to make the first Xbox-branded handheld device.

Following earlier reports Microsoft is planning to partner up with a PC manufacturer to release a Steam Deck rival in 2025, we now had a better idea of which one.

PS5 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows bundle

PS5 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows bundle

When you use the code WHL64, you can bring the price down on this PS5 bundle from £534 to just £458.10, effectively getting you Assassin’s Creed Shadows at no additional cost.

  • Very
  • Use code WHL64
  • Now just £458.10
View Deal

The Verge’s Tom Warren has weighed in to pass on information he’s received suggesting that company is the erstwhile gaming laptop manufacturer Asus.

If that’s true, we could be looking at a rebranded version of the Asus ROG Ally X handheld in Xbox colours, which mightn’t be a bad thing at all.

The Asus Rog Ally X is one of our favourite gaming handhelds and earned a 4.5 star review from Trusted Reviews back in the summer of 2024. It won the best portable gaming PC of 2024 at our annual awards.

We loved the design, massive multi-hour battery that outshone the competition, and the excellent performance boosted by 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for your favourite games. Our reviewer said it “leads the pack for PC gaming-focused handhelds.”

And speaking of PC handhelds, the report earlier this week claimed this is exactly what the Xbox handheld will be. There’ll be a Guide button and some Xbox “sensibilities” according to Windows Central sources, but it’ll be geared towards putting PC Game Pass front and centre. According to the report, it’ll run Windows too and have access to the Windows Store, which means the ability to download Valve’s Steam too.

A wise course of action

This would probably be the easiest route to getting an Xbox handheld on the market this year, so it seems like a sensible solution.

The ROG Ally X is a great device, arguably the best in its class. An Xbox reskin with a touch of unique flair mightn’t be the the most exciting solution in the world, but it is the most logical.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

ROG Ally X vs Steam Deck OLED: Which handheld console is best?

ROG Ally X vs Steam Deck OLED: Which handheld console is best?

Lewis Painter 8 months ago
Asus ROG Ally vs ROG Ally X: We’ve reviewed both, which is best?

Asus ROG Ally vs ROG Ally X: We’ve reviewed both, which is best?

Lewis Painter 8 months ago
Asus ROG Ally X Review

Asus ROG Ally X Review

Lewis Painter 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access