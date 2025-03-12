The Xbox handheld could be a reskinned Asus ROG Ally X

The smoke is seemingly clearing on Microsoft’s future Xbox hardware plans this week with a new report claiming Asus has been enlisted to make the first Xbox-branded handheld device.

Following earlier reports Microsoft is planning to partner up with a PC manufacturer to release a Steam Deck rival in 2025, we now had a better idea of which one.

The Verge’s Tom Warren has weighed in to pass on information he’s received suggesting that company is the erstwhile gaming laptop manufacturer Asus.

If that’s true, we could be looking at a rebranded version of the Asus ROG Ally X handheld in Xbox colours, which mightn’t be a bad thing at all.

The Asus Rog Ally X is one of our favourite gaming handhelds and earned a 4.5 star review from Trusted Reviews back in the summer of 2024. It won the best portable gaming PC of 2024 at our annual awards.

We loved the design, massive multi-hour battery that outshone the competition, and the excellent performance boosted by 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for your favourite games. Our reviewer said it “leads the pack for PC gaming-focused handhelds.”

And speaking of PC handhelds, the report earlier this week claimed this is exactly what the Xbox handheld will be. There’ll be a Guide button and some Xbox “sensibilities” according to Windows Central sources, but it’ll be geared towards putting PC Game Pass front and centre. According to the report, it’ll run Windows too and have access to the Windows Store, which means the ability to download Valve’s Steam too.