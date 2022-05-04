The Xbox app just got a lot more like Instagram

Microsoft is revamping the Xbox app’s social features, with gamers now able to share their finer moments in a feed of Instagram-like Stories.

Xbox fans will be able to create, share and view stories within the app, via the new activity feed on the iPhone and Android app rolling out soon to all users.

The Stories feed will see entries from your friends as well as the accounts of games you enjoy. Your own stories will join them, with friends able to post reactions and responses. Unlike Instagram, though, the Stories channel will show posts from the last 72 hours rather disappearing after 24 hours. Australians get first dibs on the feature, but it will roll out to others Xbox regions within the next few months.

Adding the stories will be easy enough, although you will have to record the screenshot or gameplay footage on your actual console first, naturally. However, it’ll also be possible to share your achievements to the Stories section too.

In an Xbox Wire blog post announcing the feature Microsoft explains: “The stories channel is located right on the home screen of the Xbox app.

“To create a story, click the + button on your gamertag located within the stories channel, and then select the game clip, screenshot, or achievement that you want to post from the gallery. Once selected, you will go to a story preview page where you can choose to add a caption to your post and then click the post button located on the bottom right. The stories channel shows content from the last 72 hours, and anything you share is also posted to your activity feed on your profile.”

It’s not yet clear when the UK will get the update, but we’ll keep you posted.