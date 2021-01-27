The X-E4 is the most portable mirrorless camera in Fujifilm’s X Series

Fujifilm has announced the latest addition to its X Series – the Fujifilm X-E4. The mirrorless camera combines the best of the X series into one compact package.

One of the most compelling features of the X-E4 is its lightweight design. The camera weighs 364g and measures just 121.3mm x 72.9mm x 32.7mm thanks to its rear-tilting, 180-degree LCD display.

The camera is also visually inspired by the look of classic film cameras, with its flat grips and polished magnesium top plate contributing to that vintage style. The top panel includes a Shutter Speed dial that can be set manually or automatically with Program Mode, and the controls are mostly front-side dials offering additional thumb space.

Despite its compact form, the X-E4 takes advantage of some key features found in X Series cameras, including interchangeable lenses and the 26.1 megapixel, X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor.

The 4th generation sensor works alongside the high-speed X-Processor 4 image processing engine to offer autofocus in as little as 0.02 seconds. The camera can also accurately track moving subjects thanks to its advanced AF-tracking algorithm, and track subjects in luminance levels as low as -7.0EV with Face and Eye detection.

As far as its video capabilities go, the X-E4 oversamples 6K footage to capture video at 4K/30p 4:2:0 8-bit to internal media or 4:2:2 10-bit via HDMI.

The camera is also capable of recording high-speed full-HD video at 240fps for super slow motion shots and takes advantage of 18 built-in film simulations, including the saturated Velvia and dark room-replicating ETERNA Bleach Bypass.

Fujifilm also plans to release accessories, including a leather case, hand grip and thumb rest.

The Fujifilm X-E4 will be available in Black and Silver from March 4 at £799 for the body-only. You can also pick up the camera with a 27mm lens for £949 or with the accessory kit for £899.

Check out our best cameras guide to discover all of our favourite compact, mirrorless and DSLR cameras available right now, including the X Series’ own Fujifilm X-T4.