Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Wordrunner mechanical keyboard is an easily distracted writer’s dream

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest distraction-busting gadget from writer-friendly US company Astrohaus is an attractive mechanical keyboard called Wordrunner.

While mechanical keyboards offer that satisfying clickety-clack and often provide a more tactile feel with an opportunity with greater accuracy, this model has a few extra tools for keeping the distractions of social media at bay.

OnePlus 13 launch offer

OnePlus 13 launch offer

On top of taking £100 off the 512GB model of the OnePlus 13, the phone now also includes a free OnePlus Watch 2R and a guaranteed £50 on top of the value of whichever phone you’re trading in. Talk about a bargain.

  • OnePlus
  • Free smartwatch and £100 discount
  • Just £899
View Deal

For example, there’s a mechanical word counter that’ll populate as you hit the space bar. Because it offers eight digits and saves your last session, it’s ideal for those working on novels.

There’s also a sprint timer that will give you a little motivation to bang out the words within a specific timeframe. It’s also possible to paise the timer if you’re simply looking to accomplish a specific time to write per day, away from the distractions.

Revealed at CES 2025, Wordrunner also offers a writing-specific function row with shortcut keys to tools like reload, find, top, bottom, up/down paragraph, print, undo and redo. Hotkeys are also available that could be used to launch writing apps. There’s also a red joystick in the top right corner that can be used to navigate documents like a trackpad.

The aluminium construction is joined by floating replaceable keys. Hands-on impressions at CES suggest it’s a sturdy and reliable piece of kit.

“Writers use keyboards more than almost anyone else, yet they’ve never had professional-grade tools built specifically for them,” founder and CEO Adam Leeb says (via TechCrunch).

“While gamers have an entire industry creating specialised features for them, writers have been forced to rely on general-purpose keyboards and add-on software to track their work. Wordrunner transforms this relationship by making the keyboard itself an active participant in the writing process — not just a passive input device, but a true writing companion.”

Astrohaus is giving writers the opportunity to reserve the keyboard for $1 and lock in the early bird price when the Kickstarter campaign goes live next month. The actual price is yet to be revealed.

You might like…

CES 2025: Everything announced so far at the tech show

CES 2025: Everything announced so far at the tech show

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
LG’s bendable 5K OLED monitor is an early shout for star of CES 2025

LG’s bendable 5K OLED monitor is an early shout for star of CES 2025

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Enter the Trusted Reviews Best in Show CES 2025 Awards now – here’s how

Enter the Trusted Reviews Best in Show CES 2025 Awards now – here’s how

Trusted Reviews 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access