The Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant isn’t your average smartwatch

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Withings has announced a new addition to its ScanWatch series at IFA 2024: the Nova Brilliant Edition.

Set to launch in November 2024 for £549.95/$599.95/€599.95, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant series comes either in Titanium Silver or Silver and Gold, however it is only available in a 39mm size so will be better-suited for narrow wrists. 

Much like the ScanWatch 2, the Nova Brilliant edition has a hybrid design which means while it appears like a more traditional watch, it also boasts advanced health and fitness tracking technologies and 5ATM water resistance rating.

The analogue-style, sapphire glass watch face is fitted with an OLED screen which also clearly displays your daily stats and notifications. Similar to the ScanWatch 2, the Nova Brilliant also boasts an impressive 30-day battery life.

As mentioned above, it’s packed with health tracking technologies including an on-demand, medical-grade ECG sensor which detects atrial fibrillation and a temperature sensor which can detect the onset of an illness by noting irregular fluctuations.

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant can also monitor your blood oxygen levels (SpO2) on-demand and track any breathing disturbances while you sleep as well. 

withings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All data collected by the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant syncs directly to the Withings smartphone app, which offers you a clear picture of your health alongside a detailed yet easy-to-interpret analysis. 

Speaking of the smartphone app, Withings also announced a new in-app service for Withings Plus subscribers. Coined Cardio Check-Up, the service enables users to submit ECG and heart rate data to be reviewed by board-certified cardiologists within 24-hours. 

Available towards the end of 2024 in the UK, France and Germany, users will need to subscribe to Withings Plus to access this tool, which costs £8.95/€9.95 a month or £89.50/€99.95 annually.

