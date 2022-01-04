The Withings Body Scan is a smart scale that can keep an eye on your heart

CES is always home to new and innovative wearable and health tech and CES 2022 looks to be no different as Withings has just introduced its latest smart scale.

Calling the Body Scan simply a smart scale seems to be doing this piece of home wellbeing tech a disservice as it’s a seriously feature-rich device Withings refers to as a Connected Health Station.

Look under its sleek black exterior and there’s a lot the Body Scan can do. For instance, Withings has said the Body Scan is the only consumer device like this that can perform an electrocardiogram test and it can detect atrial fibrillation in 30 seconds. While ECG monitors have become a little more common on smartwatches like the Apple Watch 7, the 6-lead ECG this device can measure should give you far more details to pass on to a doctor.

There’s a display for basic readings

While we weren’t able to perform an ECG measurement on the show floor, we did see a demo that looked very slick. To perform the ECG you pull up a hidden handle that creates a closed electrical circuit when gripped, the data is then passed to the companion mobile app and some parts visible on the embedded display.

Other features include a body composition tool that allows for the calculation of visceral fat. An area of the app will show your fat mass in various areas of body, for instance in your arms, legs or torso.

The Body Scan also features the ability to measure and assess nerve activity in your feet, a feature powered by Sudoscan. A low nerve activity can result in a low score and, like the other features of this device, can be used to learn more about your overall health.

As with many devices like this, certain features and sensors will vary depending on regions and whether they receive the correct approvals. Withings told us the Body Scan hasn’t received FDA approval as of yet, but that it expects it will do. When it does launch, the Body Scan will retail for $279.