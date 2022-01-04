 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Withings Body Scan is a smart scale that can keep an eye on your heart

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

CES is always home to new and innovative wearable and health tech and CES 2022 looks to be no different as Withings has just introduced its latest smart scale.

Calling the Body Scan simply a smart scale seems to be doing this piece of home wellbeing tech a disservice as it’s a seriously feature-rich device Withings refers to as a Connected Health Station.

Look under its sleek black exterior and there’s a lot the Body Scan can do. For instance, Withings has said the Body Scan is the only consumer device like this that can perform an electrocardiogram test and it can detect atrial fibrillation in 30 seconds. While ECG monitors have become a little more common on smartwatches like the Apple Watch 7, the 6-lead ECG this device can measure should give you far more details to pass on to a doctor.

withings Body Scan
There’s a display for basic readings

While we weren’t able to perform an ECG measurement on the show floor, we did see a demo that looked very slick. To perform the ECG you pull up a hidden handle that creates a closed electrical circuit when gripped, the data is then passed to the companion mobile app and some parts visible on the embedded display.

Other features include a body composition tool that allows for the calculation of visceral fat. An area of the app will show your fat mass in various areas of body, for instance in your arms, legs or torso.

The Body Scan also features the ability to measure and assess nerve activity in your feet, a feature powered by Sudoscan. A low nerve activity can result in a low score and, like the other features of this device, can be used to learn more about your overall health.

withings body scan 3

As with many devices like this, certain features and sensors will vary depending on regions and whether they receive the correct approvals. Withings told us the Body Scan hasn’t received FDA approval as of yet, but that it expects it will do. When it does launch, the Body Scan will retail for $279.

You might like…

Get creative with temporary tattoos thanks to this quick and painless portable device

Get creative with temporary tattoos thanks to this quick and painless portable device

Peter Phelps 16 mins ago
New smart dog collar can monitor your pet’s health like an Apple Watch

New smart dog collar can monitor your pet’s health like an Apple Watch

Ryan Jones 42 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S21: Is the new phone a big upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S21: Is the new phone a big upgrade?

Peter Phelps 42 mins ago
5 important things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5 important things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Max Parker 1 hour ago
LG adds OLED evo panel to C2 series, unveils 42-inch OLED TV

LG adds OLED evo panel to C2 series, unveils 42-inch OLED TV

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally unveiled ahead of the Galaxy S22 release

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally unveiled ahead of the Galaxy S22 release

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.