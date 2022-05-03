 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Willen is Marshall’s most portable speaker yet

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Rock audio brand Marshall has unveiled the Willen – a tiny, sub-£100 speaker designed for the road. 

The Willen features the same classic black and gold design found across Marshall’s speaker line in a significantly smaller and more rugged package. 

Marshall Willen speaker

The speaker is dust and water resistant up to IP67 and can be used in a number of positions, including standing up, laid down, fixed to an object or even hung up with the help of its back-mounted rubber strap. 

There’s a multi-directional control knob on the speaker, along with a pairing button and a battery level indicator, with the latter allowing you to keep an eye on how much power you have left before your next charge so you don’t get caught out.

Furthermore, the Willen is PVC-free and built out of 60% post-consumer recycled plastic, with Marshall taking a more sustainable approach with this speaker. 

The Willen packs a two-inch full range driver and two passive radiators designed to deliver Marshall’s signature heavy sound, high-fidelity tuning and solid instrument separation in a small form factor. 

Marshall Willen lifestyle

The speaker connects to your smartphone using Bluetooth 5.1 and you can choose between three equaliser presets in the Marshall Bluetooth app. From there, you can control the tunes in the app, or use the physical control knob on the front of the speaker. 

There’s a built-in mic for hands-free calls, and you can connect to other Willen speakers to boost the sound at parties with Stack Mode. 

The speaker has a battery life of over 15 hours. Marshall says a full recharge takes three hours, but you can get three hours of playtime from just 20 minutes of charging in a rush.

The Willen goes on sale in the summer. You’ll be able to pick one up from Marshall’s website for £89.99 / €99 / $129 when it launches.

You might like…

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best wireless speakers at any price

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best wireless speakers at any price

Kob Monney 9 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.