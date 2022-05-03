The Willen is Marshall’s most portable speaker yet

Rock audio brand Marshall has unveiled the Willen – a tiny, sub-£100 speaker designed for the road.

The Willen features the same classic black and gold design found across Marshall’s speaker line in a significantly smaller and more rugged package.

The speaker is dust and water resistant up to IP67 and can be used in a number of positions, including standing up, laid down, fixed to an object or even hung up with the help of its back-mounted rubber strap.

There’s a multi-directional control knob on the speaker, along with a pairing button and a battery level indicator, with the latter allowing you to keep an eye on how much power you have left before your next charge so you don’t get caught out.

Furthermore, the Willen is PVC-free and built out of 60% post-consumer recycled plastic, with Marshall taking a more sustainable approach with this speaker.

The Willen packs a two-inch full range driver and two passive radiators designed to deliver Marshall’s signature heavy sound, high-fidelity tuning and solid instrument separation in a small form factor.

The speaker connects to your smartphone using Bluetooth 5.1 and you can choose between three equaliser presets in the Marshall Bluetooth app. From there, you can control the tunes in the app, or use the physical control knob on the front of the speaker.

There’s a built-in mic for hands-free calls, and you can connect to other Willen speakers to boost the sound at parties with Stack Mode.

The speaker has a battery life of over 15 hours. Marshall says a full recharge takes three hours, but you can get three hours of playtime from just 20 minutes of charging in a rush.

The Willen goes on sale in the summer. You’ll be able to pick one up from Marshall’s website for £89.99 / €99 / $129 when it launches.