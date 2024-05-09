Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The WiiM Ultra and Amp Pro are a super-affordable streaming combo

The launches are arriving in their droves at Munich High End with the news that WiiM has revealed two new products in its smart home line-up.

And those products are the Ultra streamer and Amp Pro. The former acts as a digital hub within your home, a Swiss Army knife of a streaming device in that it can connect to array of devices within your home. The Amp Pro is an upgraded model of the Amp that was launched in 2023, that looks to give TV speakers or a record player a boost both in sound and in wireless connectivity.

The Ultra streamer mirrors the same compact form factor of WiiM’s previous products, but features a 3.5-inch full colour touchscreen, physical volume dial and a selection of audio inputs and outputs that includes HDMI ARC, line-In, phono-in, and optical inputs, along with line-out, optical, coaxial, USB, subwoofer, and a dedicated headphone output port.

Because of those connectivity options, WiiM says it can be connected to a “wide range of devices” too, a list that includes turntables, TVs, AV receivers, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones.

And wireless options are plentiful with Bluetooth 5.3 streaming and Wi-Fi, the latter enabling AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Alexa Cast, DLNA, Spotify Connect, and TIDAL Connect. Within the WiiM Home App, there is access to music services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, TIDAL, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and SoundCloud.

Inside is a 32-bit/384kHz ES9038 Q2M SABRE DAC, allowing for bit-perfect hi-res audio streaming, and the Ultra packs in room correction technology to optimise the audio performances for any connected speakers or subwoofers.

The WiiM Amp Pro features upgrades based on consumer feedback from the previous model, with the internal circuitry having undergone a redesign, along with minor cosmetic updates to its form factor. WiiM describes it as not “just an amplifier [but] a 2-in-1 solution for the home audio ecosystem.”

WiiM Amp Pro Front View
credit: WiiM

It offers 60W per channel at 8ohms or 120W at 4ohms, and is capable of powering four speakers at once. Like the WiiM Ultra you get Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.3 streaming, built-in room correction technology, and the same 32-bit/384kHz ES9038 DAC along with a TI TPA3255 Class-D amplifier.

All that’s left to mention is when they’ll be available and the price. Both devices are due in Q3 2024, for the price of $329 for the Ultra and $369 the Amp Pro.

