The UK is getting a new, free streaming service that’s a hit stateside

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The North American streaming service Tubi is launching in the UK, bringing a massive library of free movies and TV shows along for the journey.

Tubi, which is one of the most watched streaming platforms in the US and Canada, will bring the same ad-supported model to the UK along with 20,000 individual pieces of content.

In a press release announcing the launch, the company behind the service noted content from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will form part of the offering. There’s also a number of Tubi originals to enjoy too.

Checking out the US line up, there’s a number of well-known shows and movies available to those watching stateside, but the UK library is unlikely to be the same due to existing rights agreements.

As an idea though, there are films like Batman (1989), Friday, Training Day, Precious, The Devil’s Rejects, Wonder Woman, Drop Dead Fred and loads more. In terms of TV shows, the US library includes Gotham, Lovecraft Country, The Flintstones, and Lois & Clark.

It’s nothing particularly inspiring, but it is free and if you’re trying to trim the streaming budget, there’s likely to be something you’ll find that’s worth a couple of hours of your time.

As for the UK library, the company says “Tubi’s content library in the UK pairs some of the best Hollywood films with modern British classics, and offers series with well-known UK TV franchises alongside new areas of discovery – from Bollywood and Nollywood to Arthouse Cinema.”

The app says it uses machine learning to recommend content to users, and has amassed 80 million users in North America thus far.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

