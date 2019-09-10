The top-spec version of Apple’s new iPhone will cost $1299, leak claims

Ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 11 range, a picture of a slide that claims to reveal the prices of the rumoured trio of handsets has started circulating online.

Apple is always extremely tight-lipped about its upcoming releases, but even so the dearth of pricing leaks ahead of the unveiling of new iPhone range has been somewhat unusual. Up to now, pretty much all we’ve had to go on is a report from early May.

The image that has now started doing the rounds first went up on Weibo, and it claims that the iPhone 11 will start at $749, that the iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999, and that the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1099 (via SlashLeaks). Here are the alleged prices in full:

iPhone 11 : 64GB − $749; 128GB − $799; 256GB − $899

: 64GB − $749; 128GB − $799; 256GB − $899 iPhone 11 Pro : 128GB − $999; 256GB − $1099; 512GB − $1199

: 128GB − $999; 256GB − $1099; 512GB − $1199 iPhone 11 Pro Max: 128GB − $1099; 256GB − $1199; 512GB − $1299

As is always the case with leaks of this nature, there’s no telling whether these figures are genuine or not. Since they haven’t come directly from Apple, they could easily be fake.

The slide also lists the rumoured Apple Watch 5 in 44mm and 40mm size options, but with no price details, as well as AirPods (generation not revealed) and − bizarrely − AirPower.

Apple’s long-anticipated wireless charging mat was cancelled earlier this year.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project,” Apple announced back in March.

“We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

Either the slide is way off the mark, or Apple is about to do a sensational U-turn…

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait to see if that’s true or not. The iPhone launch event kicks off at 6pm BST tonight. Here’s everything we’re expecting from it.

