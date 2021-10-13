 large image

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is out today, with a 4G version coming next month

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Mobvoi has announced two successors to last year’s TicWatch Pro 3, one of which will be available from today.

The new TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will be launching today, while the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, which packs 4G LTE functionalty, will drop in November.

These new smartwatches continue the Pro series’ reputation as robust wearables, packing US military standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) materials. Both units are able to handle extreme temperature, humidity, solar radiation and shock, with an IP68 rating for water resistance.

The outdoor-friendly FSTN display returns, sitting atop an AMOLED screen comprised of corning gorilla anti-fingerprint glass. There are 18 colour options, so users have the chance to give a bit of personality to the watch.

While both watches carry over the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset from the TicWatch Pro 3, Mobvoi claims that users will notice an increased performance of up to 40%.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Looking at the fitness aspect of the new wearables, they feature all-day heart rate monitoring, alongside IHB/AFib detection that will automatically alert you if your heartbeat is going too fast, too slow, or seemed irregular.

All health reports are delivered via the in-watch TicHealth app, so you can see all of your data and stats in one place.

And for peace of mind, the battery life on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra has been increased to up to 72 hours in Smart Mode, or 45 days in Essential Mode, where the app usage is limited.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

You can also enjoy Spotify offline on the latest TicWatch, so you won’t need to worry about planning out your music for any long journeys into the outdoors.

You can grab the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra from today via the Mobvoi website and on Amazon for $299.99/€299.99/$299.99. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with 4G will be coming out in November and can be bought from the same retailers for £329.99/€359.99.

