Voice AI company, Mobvoi, has announced the launch of the TicPods 2 Pro+, which follow on from the release of the TicPods 2 Pro.

The latest effort in the TicPods range features an upgraded design and new features for the same price as the previous headphone.

We gave the TicPods Pro 3.5 stars and found them to be a solid set of earphones with a few design issues. The TicPods Pro+ will feature an upgraded design, but it’s the charging case that will be the recipient. It will gain an added metal component that displays the product’s name on the top of the charging case’s lid.

The earbuds themselves look set to abide by the same design as before, which may mean the issues we had with noise isolation could be present with this version too.

Still, other improvements arrive on the features side. The TicPods 2 Pro+ now support independent connections to each earbud with its Single Pairing technology. It layman’s terms, you can now listen to music with just the one earbud. The new tech also brings into the equation Smart Role-swap/handover to balance the two earbuds’ battery, extending the battery life further.

Touch controls have been improved with the addition of a volume slider on each earbud, so you can set volume levels independently of each earbud.

Quick Commands activate a hands-free experience with incoming calls and audio. Powered by Mobvoi’s in-house AI algorithms, rather than have saying the wake word to activate functionality, Quick Commands offer a more direct way to interface. If you want to play music, for example, say “play music”. If you’re not interested in taking an incoming call, say “hang up” and it’ll be rejected. Volume control can also be handled in this manner by saying volume up and volume down.

Otherwise the spec remains the same as the TicPods 2 Pro with Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 dust- and waterproof rating, support for AAC, SBC and aptX, with four hours of playback from each earbud and 20 hours in total.

Available in two colours: navy ice blossom and navy ice, the TicPods 2 Pro+ will be available to purchase from Mobvoi.com and Amazon for £120.

