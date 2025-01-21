Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Thinkpal Tablet is a next-gen tablet for kids with a smart AI tutor

CES isn’t home to a huge selection of tablet releases, but one that has been unveiled at the busy Las Vegas show is Think Academy’s Thinkpal Tablet. 

While tablets, especially those from big brands like Samsung and Apple, are often positioned as entertainment devices to binge the latest shows on Netflix or browse the web on a larger screen, the proposition from US-based educational tech brand Think Academy is very different.

The Thinkpal Tablet is an Android tablet focused on education, aiming to offer kids (and their parents) an all-in-one solution with various lessons for different ages, along with a smattering of smart accessories and an AI-based tutor.

Ahead of CES 2025, Trusted Reviews sat down with Yujing Sun, General Manager for International Consumer Products at TAL Education Group, to discuss the tablet and see why something like this is important.

First, let’s look at what Think Academy offers with the Tablet. The key selling point is the combination of the specially developed software layer on top of Android and the accessories. 

Included with the tablet is over 800 minutes of lessons tailored to various subjects. These lessons are gamified, a nice touch to keep kids interested and coming back. There’s also access to over 1500 ebooks and cartoon stories which are designed to “captivate young minds and enhance their learning journey”.

These pieces of content are included in a subscription package and will be updated periodically over time. Users will get six months of free use of the service with the purchase of the Thinkpal Tablet with a small monthly fee to follow thereafter.

Using AI for learning

The next standout software feature is a selection of AI skills, built in partnership with Microsoft Azure and Open AI. These include a cute AI companion called Thinkie which can offer motivation to the child and guide parents through areas they might be unclear on.

There’s also a Genius Tutor which can guide the child through math tasks by offering up answers when required and pointing them in the right direction when it comes to writing and storytelling. A great example of this is that if a child encounters a word they might not be familiar with, they can tap on it and get a full definition. 

This is taken to the next level with a handy Genius Cam accessory, a little plastic mirror that allows the camera and OCR tech to read worksheets placed below the tablet and mark them – giving advice and solutions when needed.

When asked about the lessons and AI features included, Yuijung Sun said: “the lessons are aligned with U.S. educational standards and cater to children from preschool to 6th grade. They are age-specific, with content designed to match the cognitive abilities of each age group. For example, our Genius Tutor ensures that math explanations for 3rd graders are appropriately detailed without exceeding their learning capacity.”

Of course, security and safety are key with products like this. Built into the software are daily insights on activity for parents to refer to, plus parental controls that can manage daily access. Google Classroom is supported, so existing calendars and learning activities can be integrated and as it’s an Android tablet at heart, apps from the Play Store can be downloaded to supplement the content included.

On the hardware side, there have been some decisions made to cater for the target demographic. The 11-inch display, according to Think Academy, has been designed to protect eyes from eye strain and the display itself has a soft, matte finish. We were also told this size “is perfectly suited for children, offering a balance between comfort and functionality.”

An optional magnetic keyboard can be bought separately too, turning the laptop into something akin to a Chromebook replacement.

Inside the tablet, there’s 128GB of storage for apps and content, plus support for a 1TB SD card if more storage is needed. The device also has a hefty 7000mAh battery, 18w fast charging, and 6GB RAM.

Why is a device like this important?

According to Yujing Sun, a tablet like this is very important: “last year, 33 million tablets were sold in the U.S., with 30-40% purchased by families specifically for their children.”

Sun continued, “these tablets are designed for general use and do not cater to children’s unique educational or developmental needs. This creates concerns for parents about screen time, content suitability, and usage control. Our vision is to develop a child-specific tablet that kids love and parents feel confident about.”

Prices for the Thinkpal Tablet start at $249.99, with a keyboard bundle option available for $339.99. The keyboard can also be picked up separately for $99.99. All products look set to launch on February 10.

This article has been published in partnership with Think Academy. You can read about our partnership policies here.

