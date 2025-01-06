The SwitchBot K20+ Pro is a multitasking robot vacuum, security bot and more

The SwitchBot Multitaskin Household Robot K20+ Pro is a robot vacuum cleaner, delivery assistant, mobile security guard and more.

It’s fair to say that SwitchBot has never followed convention. With the SwitchBot K20+ Pro, announced at CES 2025, the smart home company has produced its most flexible, modular product yet.

Multitasking mobile robot

At its heart, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro is a mini robot vacuum cleaner designed to clean your house and squeeze into areas that other, larger robots can’t fit. The main difference between this and rival robot vacuum cleaners is the FusionPlatform above it.

Rather than a traditional, fixed docking station, the FusionPlatform is mobile, able to move around your home, and works with various accessories to perform household tasks. These include:

Smart Delivery Assistant: The mobile platform can hold weights of up to 8kg and can be used to move items around your home, such as delivering drinks and food to seniors.

Mobile Security Guardian: Add the SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 2K or 3K and the robot can patrol your home with the security camera, keeping an eye on pets and generally getting a broader view of your home than a traditional fixed camera can provide.

Air Purifier Kit: Rather than just purifying a room, the Air Purifier Kit lets the K20+ Pro move room-to-room, cleaning the air in every room it enters.

K2+ Pro Combo: With this add-on, the FusionPlatform gets a handheld cordless vacuum cleaner, so you can manually tidy up small areas or tackle spills that the robot vacuum cleaner didn’t or couldn’t manage.

SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 Pro

While the K20+ Pro might grab the headlines, SwitchBot also announced a slightly more conventional product, the Floor Cleaning Robot S20 Pro. An updated version of the SwitchBot S10, the new S20 Pro has an extendable side brush and extendable cleaning roller for better edge performance. They’re both good to see, as one of my complaints about the S10 was that its edge performance wasn’t very good. Suction power of 15,000Pa should see the robot able to deal with tough spills well, even on carpet.

Two docking stations are available: one with a regular water tank, and one with a auto refill and drain system. In addition, the S20 Pro is also compatible with the S10 water station, and with the humidifier, where the robot will automatically refill the humidifier’s tank.

SwitchBot Lock Ultra

The SwitchBot Lock Ultra builds on the success of the excellent SwitchBot Lock Pro. The company says that the new product is compatible with 99.9% of existing locks, including deadbolt, mortise and Jimmy Proof locks, and 3D-printed custom solutions are available for additional locks when standard installation is not possible.

The lock supports keypad, fingerprint, smartphone, NFC, and voice unlocking, while a triple-power system is designed to reduce the risk of being locked out because the lock has run out of power. This lock supports Matter via a compatible SwitchBot hub.

SwitchBot Video Doorbell

Competing against the likes of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, the SwitchBot Video Doorbell is a 2K smart doorbell. It has a 165° field of view and supports up to 512GB of onboard storage. Powered by a battery, the company says the doorbell can last for 20 months before needing to be recharged.

The standout feature is the bundled SwitchBot Monitor, a 4.3-inch portable screen that lets you answer the door without needing a smartphone or smart display, which makes it an attractive choice for older people and children. Using a direct Wi-Fi relay, the screen will even work if your network goes down.

Pricing is not yet available, but the products will go on sale in Q2 of this year.