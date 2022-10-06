 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Super Mario Bros. trailer drops and people are mad at Chris Pratt

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo has released the official trailer for the forthcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie, giving us our first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic portly plumber.

Pratt, of Guardians of the Galaxy fame, is the new voice behind Mario and the trailer released on Thursday is the first time we’ve heard his spin on gaming’s most beloved character.

And the results are? Well, not all that great. Pratt had prefaced the trailer by revealing the voice would be “unlike anything you’ve heard” and he was correct. Probably just not in the way he intended.

You can judge for yourself below, but to us it sounds like Pratt’s actual voice fed into one those AI text-to-speech tools from TikTok, which attempts to sound like actual sentences are being pronounced. Where’s the “it’s-a-meeee” exagerrated Italian accent?

Before the trailer was even launched, people were up in arms about the absence of Mario’s trademark rear-end in the poster, and the internet is similarly upset now. However, the presence of Jack Black as Bowser is the joy you’d expect it to be. You can see the trailer below:

Had you wondered whether this was necessary, following the disastrous 1993 outing featuring Bob Hoskins as the red-suited brother? Well, back in 2020, a survey of 2,200 Americans showed almost half were ready to offer Mario’s movie career a redemption in a live-action adaptation. The survey asked users which of the games they were “very” or “somewhat” interested in. 44% of those surveyed were “very interested” in Mario Bros, topping the poll. They get their wish next April, albeit in an animated film.

You might like…

Best Switch Games: Top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Best Switch Games: Top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Best Switch Console: Which Nintendo Switch is right for you?

Best Switch Console: Which Nintendo Switch is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.