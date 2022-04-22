The Steam Deck Dock has been upgraded before it’s even out

The Steam Deck Dock isn’t even out yet, but it’s already seen its first major upgrade ahead of the release.

Valve finally came out with the Steam Deck at the beginning of the year, though it was lacking a key feature: the Docking Station.

Despite the fact the Docking Station hasn’t actually been released yet, Valve released an update to the Steam Deck specs page that suggests the dock has already undergone an upgrade.

As you can see from the picture below, the Docking Station features three USB 3.1 ports, alongside an HDMI 2.0, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a DisplayPort 1.4.

Previously, the Docking Station featured only one USB 3.1 port and two USB 2.0 ports, which are slower in terms of data transfer. The picture also confirms that the Docking Station will pack a Gigabit Ethernet port, which was unclear during the release of the Steam Deck.

Upgraded ports and faster connections should make it easier for users to connect accessories to their Docking Station, with storage devices likely getting the most benefits.

Plus, anyone who is hoping to connect multiple peripherals, such as headsets, speakers or digital art tablets will have better luck with a USB 3.1 port.

If you want to check out the full specs for the Steam Deck Docking Station, look below:

Weight: 120 grams

Size: 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm

Peripherals: 3 x USB-A 3.1 Port

Networking: Ethernet

External displays: DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0

Input: USB-C Power Delivery passthrough input

The Docking Station is sold separately, though we don’t yet have word on what the pricing will look like, though we do know that it will become available sometime in spring this year.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews, as we will be reporting further on the Docking Station once we have a release date.

