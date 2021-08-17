Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Spotify HiFi launch could be just around the corner

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Earlier this year, Spotify revealed that it would be releasing a high-resolution audio tier called Spotify HiFi, but the company didn’t confirm a specific release date. Now, a video has leaked suggesting the HiFi launch could be imminent. 

HiFi is Spotify’s answer to the growing demand for high-resolution or lossless audio. Lossless audio is closer in quality to original music recordings, meaning listeners will be able to hear more depth and clarity with this new tier compared to what they gain from the free version of Spotify or Spotify Premium. 

The video – which was first posted on Reddit by user Nickx000x (via What Hi-Fi?) – is captioned, “Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming HiFi onboarding process from modifying the app”. 

The video offers what is essentially a tour of Spotify HiFi. It begins with a green HiFi logo, before moving to a screen that says “Welcome to the best way to listen to music on Spotify”. 

According to this page, once you access Spotify HiFi, high-fidelity songs will be loaded and your audio settings adjusted automatically. 

You might like…

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

The next page explains that a green light will appear next to a track if you have access to lossless HiFi quality. You can also tap this button to check your status and learn why the green light might not appear next to a track. 

The tour also encourages users to play their music through a compatible device with Spotify Connect, explaining that this is the “best way to listen in HiFi”. This makes sense as we expect you’ll need a good pair of headphones or speakers to get the full experience from the high-resolution format. 

You can watch the full video on YouTube below: 

There’s no way to verify that this video gives us a legitimate look at Spotify HiFi, so you should take the information in this virtual tour with a grain of salt.

However, if the video is real, it looks as though Spotify HiFi could be ready for launch any day now.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.