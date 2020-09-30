The Spider-Man PS5 remaster will look different in more ways than one

Sony has dropped a trove of information about the forthcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5 console, revealing a brand new look for the superhero’s alter ego.

Peter Parker’s face has been recast and will now be played by Ben Jordan, replacing John Bubniak, who worked on the original game. Awkward.

Why? Well Sony says it wanted “a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture.” Lowenthal continues to voice Parker/Spidey in the remastered game. The result is actually pretty reminiscent of Tom Holland the current owner of the Spidey suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Beyond the new face behind the mask, Sony is promising a full next-gen remaster with overhauled environments, models and materials. The PS5’s ray-tracing capabilities will be put to good use with reflections and ambient shadows. There’s also new skies and weather, while Performance Mode will also bring 60fps gameplay.

Elsewhere, the additional next-gen power will provide instant loading, 3D audio and also the new photo mode that’s coming to the Miles Morales standalone spin-off.

“You can now place lights in the environment and change your Spider-Suit after you’ve lined up your shot,” Sony said in the blog post today. Speaking of suits, Sony has announced The Amazing Suit is available as well as two other new suits within the game.

Sony also revealed some availability deals, saying it’ll be available as part of the Ultimate Edition for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. That costs a wicked $69.99/£79.99.

In a blog post, the firm added: “The PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales offers a free upgrade path to PS5 Standard Edition. And if you purchase or upgrade to the PS5 Standard Edition, you can take advantage of a paid-upgrade offer from the in-game menu to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered.

Will you be upgrading to take advantage of the next-gen remaster? Or are you more concerned with the Miles Morales spin off? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

