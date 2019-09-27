Just when things couldn’t get any better, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WH1000-XM3 noise cancelling headphones yet again, bringing them down to their lowest price yet at just £249.

Originally priced at an eye-watering £330, the Sony WH-1000XM3 currently sits at the top of our lists for the Best Headphones and Best Wireless Headphones, so bagging them at this price is just too good of a bargain to miss.

Best Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones DEAL Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black Pioneers of even better noise-cancelling technologies, these headphones now pack an impressive 30-hour battery life with 10 minutes of charge offering up a further 5 hours of playback time. Smart headphones, too, they'll learn exactly how you like your sound.

Take it from someone who’s been sporting the previous pair (Sony WH-1000XM2) for well over a year now, Sony knows a thing or two about how to make a proper pair of noise cancelling headphones.

If you’re sick of the relentless noise of the daily commute, active noise cancellation will be blessing in disguise, especially if your commute involves the painfully loud London Underground (anyone who uses the Central Line will know exactly what I’m talking about).

Buy: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Now £249 (from £330)

Plus, noise cancellation is just one side of the equation, the WH-1000XM3’s also deliver high-quality sound, so much so that you’ll feel as though you’re listening to some of your favourite songs properly for the first time ever.

Throw in the fact that, being over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM3’s comfortably fit your lugs and, unlike on-ear headphones, don’t cause discomfort after long periods of use.

Receiving an outstanding 10/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, we surmised: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones money can buy. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with last year’s 1000XM2, but now the company has pulled itself ahead, well clear of the pack. For anyone looking for an oasis of silence while commuting or just sitting in noisy environments, there is no match.”

Taking a quick look at the price history for the Sony WH-1000XM3, the headphones have never been cheaper but the price does tend to fluctuate, so there’s no telling exactly how long they’ll be at this brilliant price for. If you want to bag this incredible bargain, there’s no time like the present.

