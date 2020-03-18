There’s a 5% off discount code for the Sony WF-1000XB that brings the true wireless down to £87.39.

Looking for a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds? The Sony WF-1000XB might just be for you as Sony’s initial attempt at noise cancellation in a pair of headphones of this design.

At launch this pair of true wireless would have put a dent in your bank account with an RRP of £200. Now well below £100, this listing sees the Sony WF-1000XB true wireless for £91.99. However, use the 5% off discount code PRODUCT5 and purchase for only £87.39.

Released in 2017 and succeeded by the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3, it goes without saying the Sony WF-1000XB sit in the current market of true wireless as a far more budget-friendly and stripped back version, representative of their price plummet. The Sony WF-1000XB are an excellent choice, then, for those venturing into the world of true wireless without consumers needing to drop all their cash on a pair.

Noise cancellation is practically unheard of in a pair of true wireless sub £100, making these headphones a great choice if you want the option of drowning out background noise. Complete with a number of listening modes, you can switch active noise cancellation on and off, as well as adaptive controls that fit the sound to what you’re doing, including Staying, Walking and Transport.

As the first iteration of its kind for Sony, unfortunately you’ll have to use the Headphone Connect app to switch between modes – but, with Ambient Mode to boot for heightening sound around you when listening out for travel announcements, it’s a small price to pay.

Packing up to nine hours of battery life with its charging case, the Sony WF-1000XB will keep you going for three hours at a time.

Whilst there has obviously been huge developments in terms of sound achieved by headphones, we said in our original review, “If you want freedom of movement and you want your music to be a haven from the outside world, look no further.”

Now slashed by over half their original price, buy for just £87.39 when using the discount code PRODUCT5 at the checkout and save an additional 5% on the already reduced pair.

